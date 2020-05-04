EURUSD digs into support cluster

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

EURUSD trades below its 100 hour moving average and 30.2% retracement

The EURUSD is start to dig into the support cluster defined by a 
  • swing area between 1.0896 and 1.9014, 
  • the 100 hour moving average at 1.09045
  • the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the April 24 low at 1.09067
EURUSD trades below its 100 hour moving average and 30.2% retracement_

A move below the level would have traders looking toward a lower trendline that cuts across at 1.08847. Below that are the converge 100 and 200 bar moving averages on the 4 hour chart at 1.08770. The 50% retracement of the same move higher comes in at 1.08723. Finally the 200 hour moving average is at 1.08596.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose