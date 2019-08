Risk at 1.1113 now

The EURUSD has dipped back below the swing area at the 1.1100-13 area ( see earlier post ). The pair is also below the 100 hour MA at 1.10982.





For sellers/bears risk now is 1.1113. Stay below is more bearish.





The 1.1087 is the next support followerd by 1.1063-658 (see lower yellow area).