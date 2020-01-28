EURUSD dips to a new session low

When the extension is to push to 20 pips for the day, it does not take much....

The good news is the range for the EURUSD has now extended to a new session level. The bad news is that the extension took the days trading range to only 18 pips.













The pair is approaching the natural support level I.1000. The low just reached 1.10068. A move below is a lower trendline at 1.10949 on the hourly chart to maneuver through as well.





Over in the GBPUSD, it is also approaching a natural support level at the 1.3000 level. Breaks below each of those levels could see more downside momentum.