EURUSD dips to a new session low

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

The EURUSD sellers push through the intraday floor

The EURUSD has been mired in a narrow range for the London/US session. The highs a stalled near 1.1476 which was near the closing level from yesterday. The lows stalled between 1.1453 and 1.14553.  

That represents only a 23 pip trading range over the 2 trading sessions. 

The pair has now broken to a new low for the day which is also a new low for the year (and low going back to July 21, 2020). The next target comes in at 1.1424 (see daily chart below).

EURUSD on the hourly chart

