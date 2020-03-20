EURUSD down on the day and looks to complete the up and down lap

The price of the EURUSD has reached back to the lows for the day

The EURSUD reached a low at 1.06518. The price moved higher into the London session but found sellers against the topside trend line. Since then, the price has chopped back to the downside. The price has just reached to a NY session low at 1.06536, just above the lowest of lows seen over the last two trading days.









A break below the low should solicit more selling.