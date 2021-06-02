EUR/USD eases to lows of the day as dollar holds firmer on the session
Technical Analysis
EUR/USD falls to 1.2170 on the session
Despite rather muted sentiment in the market, the dollar continues to keep firmer in European morning trade as EUR/USD falls to a fresh low on the day.
The pair now eases further to 1.2170, down 0.3% as the greenback stretches gains slightly.
There is some support here from previous swing region instances but the key one to watch will be the 28 May low @ 1.2133, which coincides with the 23.6 retracement level of the upswing from late March to the end of May.
That was where buyers managed to get a bit of a reprieve last week so it is a familiar support level in case sellers start to explore further downside after breaching back below the key hourly moving averages @ 1.2205-10 earlier in the day.