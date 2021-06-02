EUR/USD eases to lows of the day as dollar holds firmer on the session

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | eurusd

EUR/USD falls to 1.2170 on the session

EUR/USD H1 02-06
Despite rather muted sentiment in the market, the dollar continues to keep firmer in European morning trade as EUR/USD falls to a fresh low on the day.

The pair now eases further to 1.2170, down 0.3% as the greenback stretches gains slightly.

There is some support here from previous swing region instances but the key one to watch will be the 28 May low @ 1.2133, which coincides with the 23.6 retracement level of the upswing from late March to the end of May.

That was where buyers managed to get a bit of a reprieve last week so it is a familiar support level in case sellers start to explore further downside after breaching back below the key hourly moving averages @ 1.2205-10 earlier in the day.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose