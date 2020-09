Price moved above its 200 hour moving average/38.2% retracement







The next key target comes in at the 1.17557 level. That is home to the 50% retracement of the move down from the September 15 high.

The EURUSD has been able to slice through its 200 hour moving average and 38.2% retracement near the 1.1722 area. That level is now close support and risk for buyers/longs (down to 1.17132).