EURUSD extends above 200 hour MA

The 100 hour MA and underside of broken trend line is the next hurdle above.

The EURUSD moved above the 50% midpoint of the week's trading range, but stalled at the 200 hour MA at 1.18274. The correction off that MA, however, could not get below the 50% midpoint.





The price moved above the 200 hour MA and now is testing the 100 hour MA and underside of the broken trend line. That is the next target. Get above tilts more of the bias more to the upside.







