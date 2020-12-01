EURUSD extends to a new 2020 high. Guess what it is?
Technical Analysis
The EURUSD above 1.2000
The EURUSD has moved to a new session high and in the process is making a new high for 2020 as well. Guess what the new high is?
1.2020
....wouldn't it be apropos to have the 2020 high at 1.2020 in the EURUSD?
UPDATE:
It would have made a good story, but the EURUSD has now cracked above the 1.2020 level and traded to a high so far of 1.20277.
The next target on the daily chart comes in at 1.20545 that was a swing low going back to April 27. Above that would target a swing high from January 2018 at 1.20884.