EURUSD extends to a new 2020 high. Guess what it is?

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

The EURUSD above 1.2000

The EURUSD has moved to a new session high and in the process is making a new high for 2020 as well.  Guess what the new high is?

1.2020

....wouldn't it be apropos to have the 2020 high at 1.2020 in the EURUSD?

UPDATE:

It would have made a good story, but the EURUSD has now cracked above the 1.2020 level and traded to a high so far of 1.20277.  

The next target on the daily chart comes in at 1.20545 that was a swing low going back to April 27. Above that would target a swing high from January 2018 at 1.20884.

EURUSD on the daily
