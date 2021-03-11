EURUSD extends to a new session high

Runs up to test the swing low from March 2

The "not a disaster" auction has helped to send stocks to a new high and the dollar lower. The EURUSD has moved to new session highs and in the process, took the price away from its 200 hour moving average at 1.19659. The there has also moved above its 50% retracement of the last leg down from the March high to the March low at 1.19739. A topside channel trendline is also been broken.









All is bullish. The question now is can the price stay above its 200 hour moving average at 1.19659. That is risk for buyers on the break.





On the topside, the March 2 low at 1.19907 is the next upside hurdle followed by the 61.8% retracement at 1.20067. I imagine the 1.2000 between the two might be a level that some risk focused sellers will lean with stops above 1.20067.





Stocks have come off highs a bit: