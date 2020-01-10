EURUSD extends to new session highs. Buyers wrestle some control from sellers.

EURUSD breaks above a topside trend line







What next?

Stay above the broken trend line now at 1.1106 and the market will target: The 1.11200 high from yesterday

The 1.1243 low from January

The 38% retracement at 1.11304, and

The falling 100 hour moving average at 1.1136 and 200 day moving average at 1.11379 The buyers have done the minimum getting above the topside trend line (and potentially staying above). The focus now turns to whether the momentum can continue to the next targets with probably the 100 hour moving average and 200 day moving average as the most important hurdles to the upside currently.







ForexLive If the price were to move back below the broken trend line at 1.1106, look for the sellers to reestablish themselves on the failed break once again.

The EURUSD is extending to a new session high. In the process the pair was able to break the topside trend line on the hourly chart. The pair did extend above that trend line after the employment report, but the price quickly move back lower. When the price could not get below the earlier session low at 1.10843, sellers got tired and have been able to push the price back higher.