EURUSD extends toward the next and last swing high hurdle

Pair has moved to a new session high of 1.13507. That high was just short of the June 16 high of 1.13527. The range for the day is now up to 89 pips. That is just above the 22 day average (month of trading).





Sellers have leaned against the highest of the recent swing high levels, and backed off. We currently trade at 1.1341.







With the range now up to the average, and the price finding resistance against the swing area, it may make the upside continuation little bit more difficult (i.e, we may see some profit takers against the 1.13527 level with stops on a break above).

