EURUSD extends above its 200 hour moving average

Buyers taking back more control

The EURUSD has extended back above its 200 hour moving average at 1.158887. That increases the bullish bias for the pair.









The move higher also extended above a swing area between 1.15816 and 1.1586 along with the 100 hour moving average at 1.1581. Buyers will now use that area as a risk defining level. Stay above is more bullish. Move below and there could be disappointment on the failure above the 200 hour moving average.





The USD is making new lows against the GBP, JPY, AUD and NZD in the current hour bars for each pair.



