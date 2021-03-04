EURUSD falls back below its 100 day MA

100 day MA at 1.2027 broken.





The EURGBP also moving lower. Looking at the hourly chart below, the price is moving away from its 100 and 200 hour moving averages (blue and green lines) and has also moved below the 61.8% retracement of the move up from the February 24 high at 0.86117.





The EURUSD has move back below its 100 day moving average at 1.20274 and the also fell below the lows for the day. The low has reached 1.20217. A swing low going back to March 2 before the price moved back higher stalled at 1.20192. Get below that level and traders will be eyeing the 1.20000 level and the low from Tuesday trade at 1.19912.