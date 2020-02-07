EUR/USD falls to four-month lows to start the session

EUR/USD eases to 1.0963, the lowest level since 9 October

Amid a bit of some mild risk aversion and poor euro area data today, the euro is continuing to move lower against the dollar as price now falls to 1.0963.





That is the lowest since 9 October last year and puts into focus a potential run towards the 1.0900 handle next from hereon. This is also helping to give the dollar more support against the rest of the major currencies bloc as the technical breakdown continues.





There is some mild support around 1.0926 next but just be mindful that we also still have the US non-farm payrolls release still to come later today. That will be the key risk event for the dollar in trading ahead of the weekend.



