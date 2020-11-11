EUR/USD falls to fresh lows on the day as sellers try to seize near-term control

EUR/USD falls to test its 200-hour moving average, can sellers break through?

The pair has been on a steady decline in trading this week, since meeting resistance from 1.1900 as we see sellers slowly take out one key near-term level after another.





The latest push lower now sees price action fall below the 50.0 retracement level @ 1.1762 and the 200-hour MA (blue line) @ 1.1761 to a session low of 1.1756.





Keep below that and sellers will establish a more bearish near-term bias. That will open up a potential drop towards 1.1700 next. But stay above, and the bias remains more neutral.





In the bigger picture, the pair continues to sit within a broader range of 1.1600 and 1.1900 as it awaits a fresh catalyst for a push to break outside of that since late August.





For today though, the downside pressure in EUR/GBP isn't quite helping as we see the pair test its September lows around 0.8866-74 currently.



