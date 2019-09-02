EUR/USD falls to fresh two-year lows amid steady dollar

EUR/USD slips to 1.0959, its lowest level since May 2017

Price has dropped below the low posted on Friday and is now trading at its weakest levels since May 2017. This comes as the dollar holds firmer on the session despite lighter trading as the greenback is the best performing major currency so far today.









As noted earlier, the pair is trading near the trendline support at 1.0953 so that will be the key level to watch out for in terms of a further downside break this week.





Beyond that, there isn't much support stalling a major fall in the pair should we see the ECB go all-out to introduce an extensive stimulus package later on 12 September.



