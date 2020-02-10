EURUSD falls to new session lows

EURGBP also falling





The EURUSD moved below the October 3 and 8th lows at 1.09401. The low from Friday came in at 1.09414.









Drilling to the hourly chart, the price is also getting close to a lower trend line at 1.0924. That increases the areas importance (the same area as support on the daily).



Falling below those 3 levels continues to keep the bias to the downside. The next targets come in at 1.0923-26. Below that and the price is in the lower extreme area from 2019 which extends down to the low at 1.08787.

EURUSD is falling to a new low (and so is the EURGBP).