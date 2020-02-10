EURUSD falls to new session lows
Technical Analysis
EURGBP also fallingEURUSD is falling to a new low (and so is the EURGBP).
The EURUSD moved below the October 3 and 8th lows at 1.09401. The low from Friday came in at 1.09414.
Falling below those 3 levels continues to keep the bias to the downside. The next targets come in at 1.0923-26. Below that and the price is in the lower extreme area from 2019 which extends down to the low at 1.08787.
Drilling to the hourly chart, the price is also getting close to a lower trend line at 1.0924. That increases the areas importance (the same area as support on the daily).
