EURUSD falls to new session lows. Cracks the 100 hour MA and 38.2% retracement

EURUSD stopped triggered below the 100 hour moving average/38.2% retracement at 1.18067

The EURUSD has moved to a new session low after stopped or triggered below its 100 hour moving average and 38.2% retracement (on the hourly chart) at 1.18067.  

The price low reached 1.17909. The next target on the downside comes at the 50% retracement of the move up from the October 15 low at 1.17840.

Close risk for shorts now comes in at the broken 100 hour moving average/38.2 retracement at 1.18067. Stay below keeps the bears firmly in control. Other risk comes in at 1.1814 to 1.1816.  Stay below that level would also keep sellers more controls.

