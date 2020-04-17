EUR/USD falls to session low as dollar erases earlier losses on the day

EUR/USD slips to a session low of 1.0833

The dollar and yen are both gaining further ground on the session, with the likes of the euro and pound in particular falling flat right now in European trading.





EUR/USD has erased its earlier advance to fall to 1.0833 with price looking towards near-term support levels around 1.0821-30 once again - levels which held yesterday.





The extension of the dollar move is coming as oil prices hit the skids in a drop of nearly 7% now under the $19 level to $18.50 currently.





That said, equities are still maintaining gains on the session so far with European stocks even testing the highs now with gains of over 3% in the DAX.





It looks like the market is caught between two minds, so something's gotta give eventually.



