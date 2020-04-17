EUR/USD falls to session low as dollar erases earlier losses on the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | eurusd

EUR/USD slips to a session low of 1.0833

EUR/USD H1 17-04
The dollar and yen are both gaining further ground on the session, with the likes of the euro and pound in particular falling flat right now in European trading.

EUR/USD has erased its earlier advance to fall to 1.0833 with price looking towards near-term support levels around 1.0821-30 once again - levels which held yesterday.

The extension of the dollar move is coming as oil prices hit the skids in a drop of nearly 7% now under the $19 level to $18.50 currently.

That said, equities are still maintaining gains on the session so far with European stocks even testing the highs now with gains of over 3% in the DAX.

It looks like the market is caught between two minds, so something's gotta give eventually.

