EUR/USD falls to session low as sellers wrestle back some near-term control

EUR/USD falls below 1.1800 to a session low of 1.1780

The pair is slipping to fresh lows on the session as we see EUR/GBP also move lower to test 0.8900, past its 200-day moving average @ 0.8920. The euro is struggling to find some footing on the session now after holding above its 100-hour MA (red line) earlier.





The drop below that and 1.1800 now sees sellers wrestle back some near-term control with the bias turning more neutral from being more bullish earlier in the session.





The rejection at 1.1900 yesterday keeps the range between 1.1600 and 1.1900 in play, and that is keeping sellers poised after the failure on buyers' part to firmly break/close above the 1.1900 level.





Elsewhere, the dollar is also keeping steadier with USD/CHF rising to a session high of 0.9175 with USD/JPY also erasing earlier losses to 105.45.





AUD/USD is also seen a touch weaker at 0.7270 with USD/CAD keeping a little higher at 1.3035, staying away from the 1.3000 handle still for now.



