EURUSD follows the pound higher

Tests 100 hour MA

The EURUSD has been dragged higher by the GBPUSDs run higher after reports a Brexit deal is close.





For the EURUSD technically today, the low price stalled near a lower trend line on the hourly chart (see green numbered circle 4). The run back to the upside, has taken out the 200 hour MA (again) and raced up to test the 100 hour MA at 1.22173.





The price has a cause for pause against the level (the high reached 1.2219) and backed off a bit. Getting above the 100 hour MA would open the upside. The next key target would be the swing high area in the 1.22521 to 1.22578 area. The high from last week reached 1.22722. That was the highest level since April 2018.