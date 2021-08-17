EURUSD gets closer to the July low and the 2021 low

The low from July stalled just short of the March 31 year low

The July low came in at 1.17053 for the EURUSD. That low stalled just ahead of the March 2021 low at 1.17035.









The low for today just reached 1.17095 - 6 pips from the low.





A break below the lowwould have the pair trading at the lowest level since November 2020. Looking at the daily chart, the swing lows from September 2020 and November 2020 come in at 1.16016 and 1.16116. Those would be the next major target on a downside break with further momentum.





So far the support is holding.