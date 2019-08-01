EURUSD tests hourly trend line. Getting closer to 1.1000 target on daily chart

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

USD buying continues

The EURUSD has moved down to test the lower trend line on the hourly chart at the 1.1033 level (see chart above and the earlier post HERE "EURUSD makes a break for it..."). Buyers seem to be leaning on the first look.  A break below is needed to keep the trend lower going.   

EURUSD on the hourly tests lower trend line
Below that, the 1.1000 level on the daily chart is the next target.   

EURUSD on the daily targets 1.1000
The pair's holding of the hourly trend line may be a short term bottom.  What next?

Looking at the 5 minute chart below, the 1.10506-1.1056 area should be a resistance area now if the trend action is to continue.....That is the 38.2%-50% of the last trend leg lower.   A move above would muddy the trend waters for the day.  Staying below, keeps the trend intact and could see another run at the 1.1034 trend line level.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose