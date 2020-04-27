EURUSD going out between hourly moving averages

50% retracement stalled the rally

The EURUSD is going out the day between the 100 below at 1.08169 and the 200 hour MA above at 1.0841. The pair earlier in the session rallied up through both MAs but stalled near the 50% of the move down from the April 15 high. That came in at 1.08576. The high for day reached 1.08597









With the price currently at 1.0832, it is near the middle of support and resistance going into the new trading day and gives both the buyers and sellers the opportunity to take more control.



