EURUSD higher but stalling ahead of the October highs

200 hour MA/50% stalled the fall today

The EURUSD chopped up and down in the Asian session and tried to move lower in the early European/London session. However the 200 hour moving average and 50% retracement of the move down from the October 8 high stalled the fall near 1.17592. The sellers turned buyers and push the pair higher.









The high for the day has stalled near October 12/October 13 swing highs in the 1.1814 to 1.18161 area (the high reached 1.18173). The price of the last few hours have waffled between support from another swing area between 1.1797 to 1.17994 and the aforementioned 1.1814 to 1.18161 area. The low reached the natural level I.1800 and stalled.





Buyers are more in control but has overhead resistance to get to and through. Close support near the 1.1800 level (get below 1.1797 to tilt the intraday bias a little more to the downside).

