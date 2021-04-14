EURUSD higher on the day but runs into 50% retracement

50% of the move down from the Feb high comes in at 1.19729

The EURUSD has moved modestly higher on the day after breaking above a topside trend line yesterday and a 65 or so pip range that confined trading for nearly 5 trading days. The trend line was broken at 1.1915. The range was broken on a move above 1.19268.









The run to the upside took the price to a high of 1.1973. That was just above the 50% retracement of the move down from the February 2021 high. Sellers leaned against the level on the first look and corrected to 1.19504. The current price is backup at 1.1966. It will take a move above the 50% level to give the buyers more control.





Looking at the 4-hour chart, a move above the 50% would have traders targeting 1.1987 to 1.19912 (see red numbered swing lows and highs from March). Above that and the 1.2000 level will be a natural target. followed by 1.2019-21 swing area. On a stronger bull run, the 100 day MA is up at 1.2050 area.









The break yesterday, was the next step needed for the buyers. That moved to the next key target which has set up another hurdle for the bulls/buyers. On the downside watch teh 1.1946 level as a close support level. That was the high from March 22. Below that, the high from last week at 1.19268 would have to hold if the break outside of the narrow range yesterday, is to remain in play.