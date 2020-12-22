EURUSD hits the skids and falls below the 200 hour MA now.

Tests the 50% midpoint

The EURUSD has hit the skids as London/European traders look to exit. The price has moved below the 200 hour MA now at 1.2183. That is now close risk for shorts/sellers. Earlier the price moved back below the 100 hour MA (at 1.22226).









The EU has said that the latest offer on fisheries is unacceptable. The EU has made it clear it is ready to negotiate to the end of the year and beyond.





The pair is testing the 50% midpoint of the move up from the December 9 low. That comes in at 1.2165. A move below tilt the bias more to the downside with the 61.8% at 1.21397 as the next target. The low from yesterday reached 1.21285 and a recent swing area at 1.21198 to 1.21240 area other downside targets now.