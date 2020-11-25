EUR/USD inches to near three-month high as dollar eases a little on the session

EUR/USD nudges its way to 1.1930, highest level since 1 September

Buyers are now trying to hold a break above the 9 November high of 1.1920, with a firm push above that to see little in the way of the pair heading towards some daily resistance around 1.1966 and then the 1.2000 level.





The dollar is keeping a little softer on the session now as it pares its earlier advance against the aussie, loonie and kiwi as well. AUD/USD is flat at 0.7360 while USD/CAD is dragged back down to 1.3000 after hovering around 1.3020 earlier in the day.





Back to EUR/USD, this could be buyers starting to test the waters a little so just be mindful that there could be more follow through momentum in US trading later.



