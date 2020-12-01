EUR/USD is a classic breakout

EUR/USD breaks to 2018





If you like charts, there's not much to dislike from EUR/USD at the moment. The daily chart has been consolidating the June-July run-up for four months and has now broken out to the upside in a continuation. There isn't much standing in the way of a return to the 2018 highs.





The fundamental case isn't so straight-forward but there's a compelling case as well. If you assume we're entering a period of monetization, competitive defaluations and fiscal imprudence then the structure of the eurozone is compelling. It doesn't lend itself to any of those things.





The downside is that you don't get the growth that comes with that but it's a balancing act and maybe it comes into balance closer to 1.30 than 1.20.

