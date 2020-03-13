EURUSD is banging against the 200 day MA and trend line

Watch the levels

The EURUSD is trading at the session lows but continues to bang against the 200 day MA and the "old" trend line. They both come in at 1.10987 currently. A move below should see traders pushing back toward the lower 100 day MA at 1.1064 and the 61.8% at 1.10536.















ForexLive For now the ball is in the sellers court.

Holding and the sellers to the day lows, may look to cover into the weekend. A move above the 50% at 1.11368 would take some of the pressure off the sell side and give the dip buyers some comfort.