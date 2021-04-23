EUR/USD keeps higher amid a weaker dollar but still faces stiff technical resistance for now

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | eurusd

EUR/USD trades at the highs at 1.2045-50 currently

EUR/USD D1 23-04
The dollar is slightly on the backfoot to start European trading and that is underpinning EUR/USD higher, with the euro also helped by a more positive French PMI report.

That said, the move is more so about the dollar as we get things underway, with a softer greenback helping to see EUR/USD move closer to test stiff resistance at its 100-day moving average (red line) @ 1.2052 once again.

That remains a key line in the sand limiting any major upside push on the daily, although buyers have now seized back near-term control in a push above the 100-hour moving average @ 1.2031, so at least there's that.

But to gain any further upside momentum, a close above the 100-day moving average is much needed before looking towards the resistance trendline near 1.2120.

