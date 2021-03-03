EUR/USD keeps the bounce as buyers try to seize more near-term control today

EUR/USD keeps the rebound from 1.2000 yesterday to 1.2100 today





Price is climbing to a fresh session high of 1.2108 as the dollar is seen a touch weaker to start the session as the narrow ranges on the day extend a little.





Of note, EUR/USD is keeping a bounce from 1.2000 yesterday as well as a test of its 100-day moving average (red line) and trendline support - seen closer to 1.2035 today.





Drilling down to the near-term chart:













The retracement higher since yesterday now sees the pair test the 100-hour moving average (red line) @ 1.2097. Break above that and the near-term bias turns more neutral with the 200-hour moving average (blue line) @ 1.2121 offering added resistance.





Buyers are looking more poised after the recent shove lower since last week, with the pair once again holding at key support levels highlighted above.