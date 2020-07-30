EURUSD trades to a new session high. Keeps the buyers in firm control

EURUSD moves to a new session high.

The EURUSD kept the buyers in control after holding support at a lower trend line and climbing back above the 1.1772-809 area ( see earlier post ). That hold has helped the pair push back to the highs. We are now breaking to a new high for day. Stops are being triggered.









The run higher has entered the swing area from the weekly chart below between 1.18147 and 1.18504. In between is the 61.8% of the move down from the 2018 high at 1.1822. That is the next target to get to and through.