EURUSD trades to a new session high. Keeps the buyers in firm control

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | forex

EURUSD moves to a new session high. 

The EURUSD kept the buyers in control after holding support at a lower trend line and climbing back above the 1.1772-809 area (see earlier post).  That hold has helped the pair push back to the highs. We are now breaking to a new high for day.  Stops are being triggered. 

EURUSD on the hourly chart
The run higher has entered the swing area from the weekly chart below between 1.18147 and 1.18504. In between is the 61.8% of the move down from the 2018 high at 1.1822. That is the next target to get to and through.   
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose