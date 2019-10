Below upward sloping trend line.







On more selling the lower, downward sloping trend line comes in 1.1065 (and moving lower). That is also near swing levels (see red numbered circles), and the 61.8% retracement at the 1.10626-647 area.

The EURUSD has reached the 100 pip mark for the week. Yippee ( see earlier post ). The range is up to 103 pips and in the process reached the upward sloping trend line on the hourly chart at 1.1079.