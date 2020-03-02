EUR/USD looks to surpass key technical hurdles, nears 1.1100 level

EUR/USD touches a session high of 1.1092

The pair is continuing its unrelenting move higher over the past week or so as price now surpasses the 100-day MA (red line) @ 1.1056 and is looking to challenge the 200-day MA (blue line) @ 1.1098.





Break above that latter and the bias in the pair will turn to be more bullish and that could set up potential move back towards 1.1200 and the January high of 1.1239 next.





Month-end flows and unwinding in carry trades (euro as a funding currency) were among the many reasons helping the euro to climb in the past week but a new theme is also emerging in that the dollar is losing attractiveness amid the deterioration in yields.





That and the better market mood today is weighing on the greenback a little but so far, the technical momentum still isn't really stopping for EUR/USD.





Watch out for a crack above 1.1100 as that may trigger a quick run higher towards 1.1200.



