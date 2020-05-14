EURUSD looks to test swing area support at 1.0766-77

Swing lows going back to February 2020

The EURUSD on the daily chart, has had a number of swing lows come in the area of 1.0766 to 1.0777 area (see red numbered circles on the daily chart below). The price low









The area represents a key level for both buyers and sellers. Risk focus traders may look to sick a toe in the water against the level with hopes of a rebound (with a stop below). Sellers who have been more dominant since the peak yesterday, want to see that area broken and remain broken. 8 daily bar has not close below the level since March 23 (although there was a move below on April 23 and April 24).





Drilling to the hourly chart, the swing high price from yesterday stalled near a swing area between 1.0886 – 96 along with the 50% retracement of the move down from the May 1 high to the May 7 low (at 1.0892). Since then the price action has seen a decay through the it's 200 hour moving average (green line), 100 hour moving average (blue line). And in today's trading the price fell below a upward sloping trendline and a swing area near 1.0781 – 84.





That last area has seen consolidation above and below as the daily support comes into play. Traders are showing some apprehension as a key support area is tested.





has moved to test the topside of that range.