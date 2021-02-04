EURUSD lower and below the 1.20027 to 1.2010 swing area. Now resistance.

Today the break below the levels as increase the bearish bias. the next target comes in at the 50% of the move up from the November low at 1.19752. Below that is a swing area going back to August (see blue numbered circles) near 1.1965. Finally the 100 day moving average at 1.19569 is another key level for both buyers and sellers. The last time the price traded below the 100 day moving average was back in November. At that time, the pair traded above and below the 100 day moving average for 4 days before reversing higher.





Looking at the hourly chart, in the Asian session the price extended above a topside trend line, only to run out of upside momentum before reaching the swing highs from yesterday and a intraday swing high on Tuesday near 1.2050. The inability to get above that level, was an issue and buyers turned to sellers. Getting below the aforementioned swing area between 1.20027 and 1.2010.









