EURUSD makes a break for it.....

Below September lows 

The EURUSD is making a more meaningful break for it.  

EURUSD trades below the September lows
The earlier low for the day only broke the early September low at 1.09236 by a few pips to 1.09219. Then there was another low at 1.09213 and a bounce.

We just broke te 1.09213 level and moved to a new low of 1.09081.  

Risk now is at 1.09263. That is the low from September 12. Stay below that old floor (now a ceiling) keeps the sellers in control. 

The pair is trading at the lowest level since May 12, 2017. Looking back to April 2017, there is a gap between 1.0777 to 1.0820.  If the sellers can stay in control (it will take time), the gap may be the magnet that attracts the price action over time.  

EURUSD on the daily

