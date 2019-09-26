EURUSD makes a break for it.....

Below September lows

The EURUSD is making a more meaningful break for it.









The earlier low for the day only broke the early September low at 1.09236 by a few pips to 1.09219. Then there was another low at 1.09213 and a bounce.





We just broke te 1.09213 level and moved to a new low of 1.09081.





Risk now is at 1.09263. That is the low from September 12. Stay below that old floor (now a ceiling) keeps the sellers in control.



The pair is trading at the lowest level since May 12, 2017. Looking back to April 2017, there is a gap between 1.0777 to 1.0820. If the sellers can stay in control (it will take time), the gap may be the magnet that attracts the price action over time.







