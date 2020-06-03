EURUSD makes a push against swing resistance target

Trades to a new session high.

The EURUSD has was to new session high and in the process is testing a swing area between the 1.12385 and 1.12489. That swing area has been home to swing highs going back to early August (see red numbered circles). In March, price squeezed above that ceiling and raced up to the 2020 high price at 1.14918, before reversing and falling just as sharply (and more) a few days later.





Low risk sellers should look at the area as a potential opportunity with a stop on more momentum to the upside.

