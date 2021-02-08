EURUSD moves above 200 hour moving average

I am not quitting on the buyers just yet (because of a failed break). Traders are so far leaning against the 50% retracement at 1.20534 and staying above the 1.2050 level as well.





If the price starts to move back below those levels, however, we should see the "break higher" buyers giving up on that move. However, if support continues to hold, we should see increased upside momentum with 1.20774 (61.8% retracement) as the next target.



