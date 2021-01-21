EURUSD moves back down to retest support on the hourly chart

200 hour MA, trend line and swing area being tested again

The EURUSD has moved back down to retest the 200 hour moving average at 1.21335, a swing area between 1.21315 and 1.21403 and an upward sloping trendline near 1.2134. The pair moved above that level in the London/European session and retested earlier in the North American session.









The highs today moved above the 38.2% retracement 1.21658, but could not sustain momentum on each break.





So buyers and sellers continue to battle it out with a key cluster of support trying to hold.

