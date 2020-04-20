EURUSD moves back toward unchanged in up and down session

100 hour MA stalled the rally.

The EURUSD moved down in the Asian session and stalled near the April 9 low at 1.08404. That level and the swing lows from April 8th at 1.0829 are downside targets, as are the lows from last week at 1.08162 (Thursday) and at 1.08114 (Friday). A newly formed trend line cuts across at 1.0848 is the closest downside risk.









On the topside, the 100 hour MA did it's job of stopping the up rally today (blue line in the hourly chart above). That MA currently comes in at 1.08952 and inching lower. Just above that level is the 50% retracement at 1.0900 and the 200 hour MA at 1.0903.





With the pair moving up an down today, the support and resistance are playing their respective roles. The trend line at 1.0848 below, and the 100 and 200 hour MAs above (at 1.08952 and 1.0903) are the extremes to eye.