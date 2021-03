200 day moving average at 1.18495





The EURUSD is getting close to testing the 200 day MA at 1.18495. The price has not traded below its 200 day moving average since the end of May 2020. A break of the 200 day moving average would target the low for March at 1.1835. Move below that level and the November 23 low price at 1.17994 (call it 1.1800) would be the next target.