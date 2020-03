The 100 day MA comes in at 1.10637







The EURUSD has continue to drift lower after the pair:

tested and held below the topside channel trendline



moved below the lower channel trendline at 1.1164, and



more recently the 50% retracement of the move up from the February 21 low at 1.11368

The next target comes in at the 200 day moving average at 1.1099 (call it 1.1100). Below that the 100 day moving average comes in at 1.10637.





The pair based against the 200 day moving average back on May March 3 and March 4. The low today just reached 1.1106.