The highs from last week came in at 1.1109 and 1.1115

The EURUSD after dipping initially on the FOMC statement has moved back higher and is currently testing the high prices from last week at 1.1109 and 1.11158. A move above each would be more bullish for the pair and should solicit more buying momentum.













Taking a look at the daily chart, there isn't a lot of resistance until the 200 day moving average at 1.11522.