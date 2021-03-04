EURUSD moves through March low. Looks toward February/year low

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

The low for the year his at 1.19516

The EURUSD has now moved below the March low at 1.19912 and is testing the 50% retracement of the move up from the November 2020 low at 1.19752 . Below that and the traders will eyeing the February 5 low at 1.19516.

The low for the year his at 1.19516_
Taking a look at the hourly chart, the price during the Powell interview fell below its 100 day moving average at 1.2027, and also a swing area between 1.20192 and 1.20231. On Tuesday, the price also fell below the 100 day moving average only to bounce back higher. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose