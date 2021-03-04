EURUSD moves through March low. Looks toward February/year low

The low for the year his at 1.19516







The EURUSD has now moved below the March low at 1.19912 and is testing the 50% retracement of the move up from the November 2020 low at 1.19752 . Below that and the traders will eyeing the February 5 low at 1.19516.





Taking a look at the hourly chart, the price during the Powell interview fell below its 100 day moving average at 1.2027, and also a swing area between 1.20192 and 1.20231. On Tuesday, the price also fell below the 100 day moving average only to bounce back higher.