EURUSD moves to a new session high

Putting more room between 200/100 hour MAs below.

The EURUSD tried to extend above the 200 hour moving average earlier today (see earlier post ), only to fallback. The move lower the crack below the 100 hour MA at 1.19158, but could not get below the next close target at 1.19093.









Buyers have moved back in and pushed the price back above the 100 and 200 hour MAs. Once again traders will be eying those MA as support. Moving above is more bullish. Staying above keeps the bulls/buyers in control.





It's time to show strength if the buyers are serious. Get above 1.19411 will give a more bullish tilt now.





The gains also come as Germany announces more lockdowns. That runs counter to the currency move all things being equal, but the Pavlovian reaction is higher stocks in the US, is good news for currencies (dollar selling). That correlation can change of course but for now, the EURUSD buyers are making the play above the MAs.