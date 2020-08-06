EURUSD moves to new NY session high as London traders head for the exits

Pair is back higher on the day

As London/European traders had for the exits, the EURUSD is trading to new NY/London session highs.









In addition, the pair is now trading higher on the day. It is currently trading at 1.1886, that's up around 24 pips on the day. The pair traded as low as 1.18173. At the low, the pair could not reach key support in the 1.1801 – 1.18089 area. That is home to the 100 hour moving average and swing levels going back to July 29 ( see earlier post ). Buyers remain in control.





On the topside the high from last week and the high from yesterday's trade at 1.19083 and 1.1904 remain target to get to and through. Get above and stay above would be more bullish for the pair.

