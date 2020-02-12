EURUSD moves to new session lows

Trades in the range from yesterday

The EURUSD is moving to a new session low and in the process, is looking to test the low price of yesterday's trade at 1.0890. Earlier today, the high price at 1.09251 was about a pip higher than yesterday's high price at 1.09243. Close enough. The low price just reached 1.08908. The range is nearly identical. Needless to say a break below should solicit more selling momentum. The low price from 2019 reach 1.08787. Breaking below that level will have the pair trading at the lowest level since May 2017.







